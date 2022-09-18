When you grieve someone you love deeply, it is not easy doing it in public.

That is what the Queen told the Lord Bishop John Sentamu in a "most wonderful" letter sent four weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh's death, the former Archbishop of York has said.

Lord Bishop Sentamu also recalled visiting the Queen in 2018 carrying a "huge burden", when he needed permission to step down as Archbishop of York.

The Queen put her hands around his and they prayed for three minutes, until his "burden had lifted", he said.