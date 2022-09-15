Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have been taking part in the vigil around the Queen's coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

The two cabinet members took their positions side-by-side, dressed in dark uniforms, on Thursday afternoon.

Both politicians are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the monarch's bodyguard in Scotland.

The Queen's coffin is being guarded in Westminster Hall 24-hours-a-day by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.