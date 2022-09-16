Procession brought back memories, says William

Prince William has told well-wishers at Sandringham that walking behind the Queen's coffin was "challenging". In comments to members of the public, he was heard to say it "brought back memories". Prince William and his brother, Harry, walked behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, on the day of her funeral in 1997.

