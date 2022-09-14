Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has travelled in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days.

Crowds watched as King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and other senior royals walked behind the coffin as it journeyed down the Mall, through Horse Guards Parade, past Whitehall and into Westminster Hall.

Members of the public are now able to pay their final respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall, until the morning of Her Majesty's funeral on Monday 19 September.