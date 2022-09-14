Hundred-year-old gets telegram after Queen's death

Gwendolyn Hoare thought her chances of receiving a 100th birthday card from Queen Elizabeth II were gone when the monarch died on 8 September.

But to her surprise one came through the post on Friday, a day before her birthday, making her one of the last people to receive a card from the Queen.

