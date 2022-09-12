King Charles III and other royals followed the Queen's coffin in a procession up Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

The coffin was taken to St Giles' Cathedral for a service of remembrance, before mourners are allowed to pay their respects.

Thousands of people gathered along the Royal Mile to watch.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.