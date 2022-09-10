Queen's youngest children view tributes at Balmoral

The Queen's three younger children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were among family members who viewed floral tributes at the gates to Balmoral Castle.

Her Majesty's four granddaughters Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor, plus her eldest grandson Peter Phillips, were also there.

Some family members appeared emotional as they read what people have written about the Queen. The family waved to well-wishers as they stood at the gates to say goodbye, before walking back inside the castle grounds.

