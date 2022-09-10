King Charles III meets UK PM

King Charles III has held his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Video footage from inside a meeting between the British head of state and their prime minister is rare.

The King told Ms Truss that losing his mother was the day he had been dreading and that he must "try and keep everything going".

