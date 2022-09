The mother and father of 23-year-old Chris Kaba - who was shot dead by police in South London - have accused the Metropolitan Police of racism.

Chris Kaba was killed in a residential street in Streatham Hill on Monday night following a police chase.

The police watchdog, the IOPC, is investigating the incident. A spokesman for the Met said the force is "co-operating fully" as the IOPC carries out a "thorough and independent investigation".