Sammy the guide dog's last walk

BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service.

Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact losing a guide dog has.

He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog.

Since the pandemic guide dog partnerships in the UK have decreased from around 5,000 to 4,000 because puppy breeding was stopped for volunteer and staff safety.

Sammy will now live with Sean's mother.

