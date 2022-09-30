BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service.

Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog.

Since the pandemic, guide dog partnerships in the UK have decreased from around 5,000 to 4,000 because puppy breeding was stopped for volunteer and staff safety.

Sammy will now live with Sean's mother throughout his retirement.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, please visit BBC Action Line.

Video by Gem O'Reilly