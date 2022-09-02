Friends and colleagues of Bill Turnbull have shared personal stories of the broadcaster who has died at the age of 66.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt paid an emotional tribute as they announced the news on BBC Breakfast while former sofa colleagues Louise Minchin and Sian Williams reflected on first meetings with the BBC star.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.