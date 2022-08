In April 1989, then Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 10 Downing Street. Mrs Thatcher hailed the talks with as "deep" and "very friendly".

Mr Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 "for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations", but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991 and consequentially bringing an end to the Soviet Union.