The health secretary, Stephen Barclay was doing an interview outside Moorfields Hospital in London when he was approached by a woman.

The woman accused him of not doing enough about ambulance delays and services.

The Department of Health & Social Care said: "The delivery on ambulances is an absolute priority for the government and NHS England."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.