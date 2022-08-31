Campaign to keep pop-up campsites open longer

Farmers, pub landlords and rugby clubs are among those calling for changes to allow pop-up campsites to open for longer.

Currently, pop-up campsites - which often consist of little more than an outside tap and basic toilet facilities - can only open for 28 days a year in England and Wales. No licence is required and special planning permission isn’t needed.

During the Covid-19 pandemic the limit was increased to 56 days which led to hundreds more pop-up campsites opening so they could bring in extra revenue.

But it is now back down to 28 days and camping website Pitchup has launched a campaign to scrap the limit and allow the sites to open all summer long.

The BBC's Kristian Johnson joined campers at a pop-up site.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.