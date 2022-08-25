Farmers, pub landlords and rugby clubs are among those calling for changes to allow pop-up campsites to open for longer.

Currently, pop-up campsites - which often consist of little more than an outside tap and basic toilet facilities - can only open for 28 days a year in England and Wales. No licence is required and special planning permission isn’t needed.

During the Covid-19 pandemic the limit was increased to 56 days which led to hundreds more pop-up campsites opening so they could bring in extra revenue.

But it is now back down to 28 days and camping website Pitchup has launched a campaign to scrap the limit and allow the sites to open all summer long.

The BBC's Kristian Johnson joined campers at a pop-up site.