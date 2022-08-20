A new oil and gas well that will be 3.5km deep is being drilled in northern Zimbabwe by Australian firm Invictus Energy in partnership with the government.

The project is being called "a game changer" for the country, as it could improve its power supplies and economy.

Zimbabwe's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has said the government is excited about potential oil and gas discovery in Zimbabwe.

He says that untapped oil and gas deposits present "huge, unique and competitive investment opportunities".

But environmentalists are wary of the well, saying it could damage animal habitats and vegetation.

The founder of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance said: "When the project gets into full swing, we expect serious environmental damage."