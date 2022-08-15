Ricardo Dos Santos: ‘Police stop happened so quickly’

An athlete who was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search has said he was pulled over for a second time by seven armed police officers.

Sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos published a series of video tweets of him being pulled over and questioned by police in Paddington at 04:00 BST on Sunday.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Mr Dos Santos said the police stop “it all happened so quickly.”

“It went from driving at the speed limit to within a matter of seconds putting their foot down and coming in front of me, it took me a while to process what is going on”.

The Met said officers were concerned the driver may have been using a phone.