Before she died, Dame Deborah James told her family to enjoy their lives, her mother has told BBC Breakfast.

Speaking for the first time since her daughter's passing on 28 June, Heather James said she felt heartache for not being able to do anything when the family learned that Dame Deborah was going to die.

The campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher died at home after receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer and had raised millions for cancer research.