The heatwave being felt by millions of people in England and Wales is about more than individuals trying to cope with temperatures as high as 37C.

The prolonged period of hot and dry weather is having an impact on the food we eat, the prices we pay, the health and well-being of businesses and their employees, and the welfare of wildlife.

The BBC's Laura Foster spoke to those seeing the effects of the prolonged hot weather.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.