Thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate Pride in Brighton, as the celebration returned after being cancelled for the last two years due to Covid.

A Brighton Pride spokesperson said: "2022 will be a joyous commemoration of the brave trailblazers, campaigners and supporters who shaped the Pride movement in the city and helped us achieve the LGBT+ equality we all enjoy today."

