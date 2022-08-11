Birmingham Bull saved from scrap-heap

The 10ft mechanical bull used in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has been saved from the scrap-heap after a public campaign.

Thousands of people signed an online petition to stop it from being dismantled and recycled. The bull will now be given a permanent home in the city centre with the location yet to be decided.

