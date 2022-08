Anastasia, her sister and mum had to flee Ukraine when the war broke out and leave her father behind to fight.

The family made a journey to the Polish border where they met a business owner helping refugees.

The business provided 16-year-old Anastasia and her family with a home in Oxford.

Anastasia said: "I'm moving on, I try, so that's the best that I can imagine."

Video by Gem O'Reilly