The England Women's Football Team is through to the final of Euro 2022 after beating Sweden 4-0.

Across the country crowds gathered to watch the Lionesses play their way to victory. Many fans spoke of how it has inspired a greater interest in girls and women taking part in the sport.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.