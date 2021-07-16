Home Office to take no action against Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah has said he is relieved that the Home Office has chosen not to take action, after he revealed that he was trafficked to the UK as a child, under a false name.

The athlete's comments come ahead of a documentary where he details the experiences he went through as a child.

Sir Mo, whose birth name is Hussein Abdi Kahin, was flown to the UK from Djbouti aged nine and forced to look after another family's children.

The Real Mo Farah