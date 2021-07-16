In a BBC documentary, Sir Mo Farah has revealed that was he was trafficked to the UK as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.

The Olympic star has spoken about his experience of living in a London flat with a family he was forced to work for and the neglect he suffered.

He was flown to the UK at the age of about nine by a woman he had never met, and then made to look after another family's children.

Sir Mo says he had to do housework and childcare "if I wanted food in my mouth". He says he was told: "If you ever wanna see your family again, don't say anything."

The Real Mo Farah will air on Wednesday 13 July from 06:00 BST on iPlayer and 21:00 on BBC One.