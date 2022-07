Mo Farah has revealed that his birth name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was illegally brought to the UK as a young child.

Until now, Sir Mo has said he came to the UK as a refugee, with his parents. However, in a BBC documentary airing on Wednesday, he said that his father died during a civil war when he was four years old.

The Real Mo Farah will air on Wednesday 13 July from 06:00 BST on iPlayer and 21:00 on BBC One.