Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office.

The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

They quit within minutes of each other following a row over Mr Johnson's decision to appoint Chris Pincher deputy chief whip earlier this year.

More than 50 ministers had quit by Thursday morning, ahead of Mr Johnson's speech in Downing Street. Mr Johnson aims to stay on as prime minister until his successor is appointed.