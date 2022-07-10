Brit held in Afghan jail speaks to BBC after release

Peter Jouvenal is a former renowned war cameramen, who specialised in reporting on Afghanistan for decades.

He is now a businessman, and last December he was arrested in Kabul and accused of spying. It took six months of pressure and campaigning to get him free, which happened just a week ago.

He spoke to the BBC's John Simpson, who worked with him in the field on many occasions. You can watch the full interview on Unspun World at 2315 on Wednesday on BBC 2.

