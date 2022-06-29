Ukrainian troops being trained in the UK

The UK has trained more than 450 Ukrainian soldiers over the past few weeks, as part of the latest training programme to support their armed forces.

The operation launched at the end of June in the UK. The Ministry of Defence says it has the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days.

Each soldier will spend three weeks on the training course, learning battle skills for the front line, as well as basic medical training, cyber-security, and counter-explosive tactics.

Since 2015, British troops have trained more than 22,000 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On 17 June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans for a UK-led training scheme to support the armed forces of Ukraine.