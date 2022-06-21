One week after a Manchester Arena survivor conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in a wheelchair, poet Tony Walsh has penned a poem to recognise his achievement.

Martin Hibbert from Chorley, Lancashire, was one of the closest people to the bomb to survive the 2017 blast but was left paralysed from the waist down.

He used a specially-adapted wheelchair as he spent five days scaling Africa's highest mountain in Tanzania.

