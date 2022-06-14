A memorial service for the 72 people killed five years ago in the Grenfell Tower fire has been taking place at Westminster Abbey.

Hanan Wahabi survived the blaze but lost several family members, and has had to rebuild her life.

"We smile, we laugh, we joke, but you can see the cracks," she said.

