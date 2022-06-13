Martin Hibbert, who was paralysed from the waist down when a bomb was detonated at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert in 2017, has completed a charity climb up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Mr Hibbert had prepared to scale Africa's highest mountain for more than two years, using a specially-adapted wheelchair, to raise funds for the Spinal Injuries Association.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.