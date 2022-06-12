Former Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis has told the BBC that co-star Hilary Devey, who has died at the age of 65, "totally commanded" her position after joining the business investment show in 2011.

Devey came to public attention when she replaced James Caan on the programme, later saying her best investment had been a mattress-duvet for caravans, boats and trucks.

Paphitis said Devey, who died after a long illness on Saturday night, was a "straight-talking northern girl" who had "an amazing generosity of spirit".