Platinum Jubilee: Princess Charlotte conducts orchestra at Jubilee rehearsal
Prince William was in Cardiff with the Duchess of Cambridge and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - ahead of the Party at the Palace event on Saturday evening.
Princess Charlotte was seen laughing and smiling as she conducted an orchestra playing an instrumental version of the Disney hit, We Don't Talk About Bruno.
You can watch the Party at the Palace on BBC One from 1930BST, and on iPlayer here.