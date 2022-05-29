Liverpool supporters have described the scenes before their club's Champions League Final match with Real Madrid as "an absolute disgrace".

Fans travelled to France for the game, but there were distressing scenes before kick-off as French police fired tear gas into groups of supporters. One Liverpool fan described how she was struggling: "I've got really bad asthma and I've been tear gassed twice".

European football's governing body, UEFA, said "thousands" of Liverpool supporters tried to gain access to the stadium with fake tickets. Merseyside police, whose officers were deployed in Paris, has insisted the fans' behaviour was "exemplary" in shocking circumstances.