Last October, the Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts announced she'd been diagnosed with bowel cancer. She’s been through intense treatment, and now wears a stoma bag as her bowel recovers.

This month, Adele - and her stoma - are on the front cover of Women's Health magazine, as she continues to break down the stigma surrounding her diagnosis.

BBC Breakfast followed Adele and her partner Kate, you can watch their story here.