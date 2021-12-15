Star Hobson: Star could have still been with us, says family

Family members of murdered 16-month-old toddler Star Hobson have been speaking to the BBC about a report that claims professionals failed to protect her.

The report also said that family concerns for murdered toddler Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, like Star, were also too often "disregarded and not taken sufficiently seriously."

Arthur, aged 6 from Solihull, and Star, 16 months from Bradford, were murdered by their parents' partners in 2020.

Star's great-grandfather, David Fawcett, and her aunt, Alicia Szepler told the BBC they "kept losing hope" with social services when they tried to warn them of the mistreatment the toddler experienced.

BBC News
UK