Family members of murdered 16-month-old toddler Star Hobson have been speaking to the BBC about a report that claims professionals failed to protect her.

The report also said that family concerns for murdered toddler Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, like Star, were also too often "disregarded and not taken sufficiently seriously."

Arthur, aged 6 from Solihull, and Star, 16 months from Bradford, were murdered by their parents' partners in 2020.

Star's great-grandfather, David Fawcett, and her aunt, Alicia Szepler told the BBC they "kept losing hope" with social services when they tried to warn them of the mistreatment the toddler experienced.