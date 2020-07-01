BBC News channel apologises after Man Utd error goes viral

The BBC has apologised after a message appeared on the news channel reading "Manchester United are rubbish".

The text mistakenly popped up on the news ticker at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update just after 0930 on Tuesday.

Later in the morning, presenter Annita McVeigh apologised to any Manchester United fans who may have been offended.

She said the mistake had occurred as a trainee was learning how to operate the ticker and was "writing random things".

Another message which appeared on the ticker read simply: "Weather rain everywhere."