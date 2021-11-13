Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said that she was forced to sign a confession in order to ensure her release from Iran.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe went on to say that Iran's Revolutionary Guard had filmed her signing the confession and she is "sure they will show that someday".

The British-Iranian national was released in March after six years..

