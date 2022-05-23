After two years of coronavirus restrictions, 23 countries came together at the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games this week.

The event encourages people with learning disabilities to take part in sport. Liam McCarthy, 24, made his "happiest memory ever" winning a bronze medal as part of the Isle of Man football team.

Liam is non-verbal and communicates with his teammates through Makaton, a language programme made up of symbols, signs and speech.

He's taught his coach and teammates the language so they can communicate with him. Footage courtesy of Special Olympics/Restless Films.

Video by David Cheeseman.

