Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he does not think there will be a trade war with the EU if the UK overrides parts of the Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

"There has been a lot of talk, a lot of threats about what the EU will or won't do. That is up to them," he told the BBC's Sunday Morning programme.

Earlier this week, the government's chief law officer received legal advice it would now be lawful to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Kwarteng said the government's priority was to ensure political stability in Northern Ireland.