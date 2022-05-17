I took up running to cope with my dad's death

Des Paul Lee from Glossop, Derbyshire died unexpectedly while on holiday in Spain.

This was during the height of Covid travel restrictions in 2020 which meant his family never got the chance to say a proper goodbye.

Watch how his daughter, Rhianna Lee coped with her grief and honoured her dad.

