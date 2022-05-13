Smiling Queen visits Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Queen has attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in her first public appearance since March.

On Tuesday, the 96-year-old missed the annual reading of the Queen's Speech for the first time since 1963.

The Queen has mobility problems and has had to cancel a number of recent public appearances.

On Friday morning she was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of her Range Rover, smiling and laughing as she spoke to a small group through the open car window.