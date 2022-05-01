Devon county councillor and friend of Neil Parish, Colin Slade, has said he can see how searching for tractors on the internet could lead to a porn site.

It comes after the disgraced MP made claims about how he came to be watching adult content in the House of Commons.

Mr Parish, who had represented Tiverton and Honiton in Devon since 2010, announced his resignation on Saturday saying he had had a "moment of madness".

Read more: I quit as MP after porn moment of madness - Parish