Boris Becker on bankruptcy in 2018 BBC interview

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has been found guilty of breaking UK insolvency laws after he was declared bankrupt in 2017, owing creditors almost £50m.

Becker, 54, was found guilty of four charges by a jury under the Insolvency Act. He was cleared on 20 counts.

The ex-tennis star spoke to Andrew Marr in 2018, after he was accused of hiding assets and avoiding debts.

Mr Becker told Andrew Marr that everyone he owed money would be paid, and described his position as a business deal gone wrong.

