Horace "Harry" Billinge visited Normandy many times in his life, starting with the D-Day invasion when he was just 18 years old.

He later returned to remember his fallen comrades, and raised £50,000 (€60,000) for a memorial to be built in their memory.

Resident of Arromanches, Normandy have been sharing their memories of the "little man that was just full of life" ahead of his funeral next week.