A British man who has served in the Ukrainian marines for a number of years has been captured by Russian soldiers.

Aiden Aslin was fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol when his unit ran low on ammunition. He phoned his family back in the UK to explain his surrender and the next time they saw him he was being paraded on Russian television in handcuffs.

His grandmother told the BBC's Emma Vardy that she was horrified when she saw the footage.