Boris Johnson behaved like teachers, nurses in having lockdown work drinks - Tory MP
A Conservative MP has said Boris Johnson behaved like teachers and nurses in the pandemic, who would go back to the staff room and drink during lockdown.
Michael Fabricant added the Prime Minister needed to apologise after being fined, but said Boris Johnson would not have thought he was breaking the law.
