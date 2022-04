A member of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has said the Prime Minister being fined over lockdown parties means he broke the law, and called for his resignation.

Jackie Green's mother died in December 2020 on the same day as one of the alleged Downing Street parties, whilst the country was in lockdown.

